Grammys 2026: Bad Bunny, Lady Gaga, Kendrick Lamar win big

The 68th Annual Grammy Awards took place on Sunday (US time) at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The event was hosted by Trevor Noah and saw several big wins. The biggest winners of the night included Lady Gaga , Kendrick Lamar with SZA, Billie Eilish , Leon Thomas, and FKA twigs, among others. Here are all the major winners.

Top awards Major wins for Bad Bunny, Eilish Bad Bunny's Debi Tirar Mas Fotos won Album of the Year. Lamar with SZA's Luther won Record of the Year. Eilish's Wildflower was awarded Song of the Year. In the Best Pop Solo Performance category, Lola Young won for Messy. Meanwhile, Gaga's Mayhem took home Best Pop Vocal Album and Bad Bunny's Debi Tirar Mas Fotos won Best Musica Urbana Album.

Other winners Olivia Dean named Best New Artist Olivia Dean was named Best New Artist. In the Best Rap Album category, Lamar's GNX emerged victorious. The Best Dance-Pop Recording award went to Gaga for Abracadabra. In the R&B categories, Leon Thomas's Mutt won Best R&B Album and Vibes Don't Lie bagged Best Traditional R&B Performance. Meanwhile, Kehlani's Folded was named Best R&B Song and also won Best R&B Performance.

Special mentions 'Eusebia' and 'Defying Gravity' among winners Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande's Defying Gravity won Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. In the Best Rock Album category, Turnstile's Never Enough was awarded. FKA twigs's Eusexua won Best Dance/Electronic Album. The Best Rock Performance award went to Yungblud for Changes (Live from Villa Park, Back to the Beginning), while Turnstile also bagged the Best Metal Performance award for Birds. Tyler, the Creator clinched the first-ever Grammy in the Best Album Cover category for Chromakopia.

Genre-specific wins The Cure bagged 2 awards as well The Cure's Songs of a Lost World won Best Alternative Music Album. Zach Top's Ain't In It for My Health was named Best Traditional Country Album. Bad Bunny's EoO won Best Global Music Performance while Nine Inch Nails's As Alive as You Need Me to Be won Best Rock Song. Tyler Childers's Bitin' List was named Best Country Song, and The Cure also clinched Best Alternative Music Performance with Alone.

Special categories A look at the special categories In the special categories, Sinners won Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media. Doechii's Anxiety was named Best Music Video, and Huntr/x's Golden (from KPop: Demon Hunters) won Best Song Written for Visual Media. Natalia Lafourcade's Cancionera was named Best Latin Pop Album, while I'm With Her's Wild and Clear and Blue won Best Folk Album. Tame Impala's End of Summer bagged the award for Best Dance/Electronic Recording.

Global music Best African Music Performance went to Tyla Tyla's Push 2 Start was named the Best African Music Performance. In the jazz category, Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade's Windows (live) won Best Jazz Performance. Andris Nelsons, conductor of the Boston Symphony Orchestra, won for Messiaen: Turangalila-Symphonie in the orchestral performance category. The comedy album award went to Nate Bargatze for Your Friend, Nate Bargatze.