'Grey's Anatomy' renewed for historic Season 21!

By Tanvi Gupta 02:34 pm Apr 03, 202402:34 pm

What's the story Grey's Anatomy fans, rejoice! ABC has officially announced the renewal of its flagship medical drama for an unprecedented 21st season. This renewal secures its place as the longest-running primetime medical drama in television history. Despite encountering hurdles during its Season 20 production amid the dual Hollywood strikes, Grey's Anatomy made a successful return on March 14, with Meg Marinis taking on the role of showrunner.

Context

Why does this story matter?

This long-running medical drama follows a group of doctors at Seattle Grace Hospital (later Grey Sloan Memorial) as they navigate the challenges of their careers and personal lives. Inspired by a famous anatomy textbook, the show premiered in 2005. Originally it featured a large cast, but over time the focus shifted to Dr. Meredith Grey's (Ellen Pompeo) journey from being an intern to chief of surgery. Grey's Anatomy has spawned two spin-off shows: Private Practice (2007-2013) and Station 19 (2018-2024)

Showrunner shift

Marinis to lead 'Grey's Anatomy' in Season 21

Marinis—a long-standing member of the Grey's team—will take the reins as showrunner for the upcoming season. She succeeded Krista Vernoff, who led the series until Season 19. Starting her journey as a writer's production assistant in Season 3, Marinis has steadily climbed the ranks as an executive producer before assuming her current role. Shonda Rhimes, the creator of the show, praised Marinis's storytelling abilities, describing them as a gift that keeps Grey's Anatomy compelling for audiences worldwide.

Cast update

Pompeo's continued involvement in the show

While the full cast for the upcoming season remains undisclosed, we can expect that Pompeo will continue her association. Despite stepping away from her regular role ahead of Season 20, Pompeo has continued to lend her voice to her character. In 2018, ABC renewed Pompeo's contract, securing her return as Grey and elevating her to the role of producer. With this deal, Pompeo became the highest-paid actor in a dramatic TV series, earning over $20M annually.

Broadcast schedule

'Grey's Anatomy' among early renewals for 2024-25 season

The renewal of Grey's Anatomy is part of ABC's early renewals for the 2024-25 broadcast season, alongside other popular shows like Quinta Brunson's Emmy-winning Abbott Elementary and Ryan Murphy's 911. Per reports, the upcoming 21st season is slated to have 18 episodes, a significant increase from the strike-impacted 10-episode Season 20. This announcement signals ABC's continued commitment to its longest-running primetime scripted series.