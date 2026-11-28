Emraan Hashmi's 'Gunmaaster G9' starts slow, collects ₹3.6 crore
What's the story
The Hindi action-romance thriller Gunmaaster G9, starring Emraan Hashmi and Genelia Deshmukh, has opened with a net collection of ₹3.65 crore in India. The film grossed ₹4.3 crore domestically on Friday (November 27), reported Sacnilk. Directed by Aditya Datt, the movie was released across 7,740 shows and averaged collections of ₹4,716 per show on its opening day.
Occupancy details
Looking at the film in numbers
The overall Hindi 2D occupancy for Gunmaaster G9 stood at 12.85%, with audience turnout increasing as the day progressed.
Night shows saw the highest attendance at 20.69%, while morning screenings recorded the lowest response at just 6%.
The film's plot revolves around a milk-selling businessman who is drawn back into his violent past.
He must confront a dangerous criminal network to protect his loved ones.
Competition
Competition at the box-office
Gunmaaster G9 also stars Aparshakti Khurana, Shaad Randhawa, and Avneet Kaur in a special appearance.
The action-thriller is facing competition from Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana and Sooraj Barjatya's Yeh Prem Mol Liya.
Next week, it will be up against Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi and Shraddha Kapoor's Eetha.
Both movies will release on December 4.