'Gunmaaster G9' trailer showcases Hashmi as protective vengeful family man
Emraan Hashmi is back in action with the Gunmaaster G9 trailer, dropped today.
Directed by Aditya Datt, the film dives into betrayal and revenge, with Hashmi playing a fiercely protective family man.
The opening scene sets the mood as his character says, "If anyone even looks at my love and my family, I will gouge their eyes out. If anyone raises a hand toward them, I will cut that hand off," showing just how far he'll go for them.
'Gunmaaster G9' releases November 27
This movie reunites Hashmi with director Datt and composer Himesh Reshammiya after their 2005 hit Aashiq Banaya Aapne. Genelia Deshmukh and Aparshakti Khurana join the cast in key roles.
There's also a romantic track, Afsaana Banaaya Aapne, adding some feels to all the drama.
Presented by Soham Rockstar Entertainment Pvt Ltd, Gunmaaster G9 hits theaters worldwide on November 27, 2026.