'Gunmaaster G9' trailer showcases Hashmi as protective vengeful family man

This movie reunites Hashmi with director Datt and composer Himesh Reshammiya after their 2005 hit Aashiq Banaya Aapne. Genelia Deshmukh and Aparshakti Khurana join the cast in key roles.

There's also a romantic track, Afsaana Banaaya Aapne, adding some feels to all the drama.

Presented by Soham Rockstar Entertainment Pvt Ltd, Gunmaaster G9 hits theaters worldwide on November 27, 2026.