'Ba *ds of Bollywood': How SRK acquired iconic 'Gupt' track
What's the story
Shah Rukh Khan has ensured an iconic entry sequence for Bobby Deol in his son Aryan Khan's debut directorial series, The Ba***ds of Bollywood. He procured the rights to the popular track Duniya Haseeno Ka Mela from Gupt (1997) for this purpose. In a conversation with Mid-Day, director Rajiv Rai confirmed that SRK requested him over the phone for the music rights of this song.
Special exception
Rai did it for free
Rai, who usually does not part with his rights, made an exception for SRK. He told Mid-Day, "Many people have asked me over the years, but usually I don't give my rights." "I know Shah Rukh very well. He is a gracious person and a thorough gentleman. Also, it was for his son. So how could I refuse?" The director added that he gave the rights as a gesture and did it for free without any financial deal involved.
Series details
Deol's entry will be set to this track
Deol, who stars alongside Mona Singh, Lakshya, and Saher Bambba in the Netflix series, will have his entry sequence set to Duniya Haseeno Ka Mela. A source told the portal that SRK felt this dance number would be a perfect balance of nostalgia and impact for Deol's introduction in The Ba***ds of Bollywood. Deol had been introduced in Gupt with this song. The show is an entertaining mix of love, satire, and insider commentary on Bollywood.