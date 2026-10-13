'Hanuman Ansh' crosses ₹435cr worldwide after slow start gaining momentum
Entertainment
Hanuman Ansh, a devotional drama about Neem Karoli Baba, has quietly become a box office hit, raking in over ₹435 crore worldwide since its August 7 release.
After a slow start, the film picked up major momentum in its third and fourth weeks and is still drawing crowds more than two months later.
Dutt congratulates 'Hanuman Ansh' producer Nagar
Sanjay Dutt recently congratulated 21-year-old producer Anupriya Nagar on Instagram for bringing Hanuman Ansh to life.
It stands out for exploring spiritual themes, earning praise from Sanjay Dutt on Instagram.