'Homebound' star Vishal Jethwa reacts to Oscars shortlist: "Takes 2-3 days to process"

Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan , Homebound features Ishaan Khatter and Jethwa. For Jethwa, a scene where his character faces subtle discrimination over his name really stuck with him during filming. He also pushed himself physically for the role—dropping nearly 10kg in a short span.

What's next for Jethwa?

Jethwa credits director Ghaywan and the whole crew for their support. Thanks to Homebound—and his earlier film Salam Venky—he's now getting more lead roles and interesting scripts.

He mentioned that even though co-stars came from different backgrounds, everyone was respectful on set.

And he still remembers veteran actor Jaya Bhattacharya's advice: "You have to create your own space in this industry."