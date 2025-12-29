'Avatar: Fire and Ash' tops the holiday box office

Other box office highlights

Indie hit "Marty Supreme" pulled in $27.1 million over four days, showing there's still room for smaller films to shine.

By year's end, US box office earnings reached $8.76 billion, matching last year's total of $8.75 billion—still not quite pre-pandemic levels.

Big family movies like "Zootopia 2" helped Disney cross a huge $6 billion global milestone, and Hollywood's hoping for even bigger crowds in 2026 with more blockbusters on the way.