'Avatar: Fire and Ash' tops the holiday box office
Entertainment
"Avatar: Fire and Ash" led the holiday movie rush, earning $760 million worldwide and $88 million in US ticket sales over the four-day Christmas-to-Sunday period.
Even though its opening was a bit softer than the last film, it kept fans coming back with only a small drop in its second weekend.
Other box office highlights
Indie hit "Marty Supreme" pulled in $27.1 million over four days, showing there's still room for smaller films to shine.
By year's end, US box office earnings reached $8.76 billion, matching last year's total of $8.75 billion—still not quite pre-pandemic levels.
Big family movies like "Zootopia 2" helped Disney cross a huge $6 billion global milestone, and Hollywood's hoping for even bigger crowds in 2026 with more blockbusters on the way.