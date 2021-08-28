'No one above law': Delhi court orders Honey Singh's appearance

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Last updated on Aug 28, 2021, 07:27 pm

Domestic abuse case: Honey Singh's absence at court today was sternly dealt with

A Delhi court on Saturday directed singer Hirdesh Singh—aka Yo Yo Honey Singh—to appear before it on September 3 in connection with the domestic violence case filed against him by his wife, Shalini Talwar. Singh was supposed to appear before the court Saturday but failed to, citing poor health. The court dealt with his absence sternly, warning him, "No one is above the law."

Details

Singh also has to submit medical report, I-T return documents

As per Live Law, the crooner's counsel sought his exemption from physically appearing at Tis Hazari court today. To this, Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Tania Singh clarified no one was above the law and the Love Dose singer must be physically present for the next scheduled hearing. Reportedly, his counsel has been also asked to submit Singh's medical report and income tax return documents.

Looking back

Singh accused of physical, mental, emotional abuse and extramarital affairs

For the unversed, Talwar had accused Singh of physical, mental, and emotional abuse as well as extramarital affairs. She had demanded Rs. 20 crore as compensation, further seeking directions from the court for him to pay Rs. 5 lakh per month. Her advocates had filed an application under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act.

Shocking

Singh's father had allegedly touched Talwar inappropriately

In a series of shocking allegations, the singer's wife had claimed that Singh's father had touched her inappropriately. One day, her father-in-law had allegedly walked into her room while she was changing her clothes in a drunk state. Thereafter, he had apparently grazed her chest with his hands. Notably, Singh's parents and his younger sister are also named as respondents in her petition.

Response

Singh called all allegations 'false and malicious'

The Delhi court has already issued interim orders favoring Talwar. The order restrains Singh from disposing of any property that he owns jointly with his wife, among other things. Singh was asked to submit his response by today. After staying silent for a long time, the Lungi Dance singer refuted all allegations brought against him and his family, calling them "false and malicious."

Information

Talwar reportedly broke down at court today

Reportedly, Singh's wife broke down in front of the magistrate when she went to the court to show some evidence related to the case later. Saying how she had no option left, Talwar regretted giving Singh her life's ten years when he had abandoned her.