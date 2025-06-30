How Angelina Jolie redefines philanthropy in Hollywood

Hollywood superstar Angelina Jolie has redefined philanthropy with her work in humanitarianism. While she is known for her roles on-screen, she has done amazing work off-screen by standing up for several global causes. Jolie's way of philanthropy is all about getting involved and creating a sustainable impact. Here's how Jolie's work has set new standards for celebrity philanthropy in this day and age.

Refugee support Advocacy for refugees Jolie has been a vocal advocate for refugees across the globe. As a Special Envoy to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), she's visited various refugee camps and brought attention to their plight. Her work highlights not just financial support but the need to speak about the challenges of displaced people. By using her platform, she emphasizes the need for international cooperation and sustainable solutions.

Educational initiatives Focus on education Jolie puts a lot of weight on education as a means of empowerment. She has supported initiatives that bring education to children in conflict zones and underprivileged areas. From funding schools to scholarships, Jolie has made sure that education doesn't remain out of reach, no matter the situation. This highlights her belief in education being the most basic right and its role in long-term change.

Health advocacy Health care contributions Along with refugees and education, Jolie also works towards improving health care access around the world. She is involved with several health-related causes, from initiatives to prevent diseases to providing medical aid in underserved areas. Her advocacy goes beyond money. She takes part in campaigns raising awareness about health issues plaguing vulnerable populations.