How 'Baahubali' team balanced Rajamouli's vision with smart spending

Yarlagadda on finding right balance between ambition and budget

Yarlagadda explained that while Rajamouli was open to cutting costs at times, he stood firm on things that mattered most for the story.

For example, they skipped hiring a big celebrity for the Manohari song to save money, and brought in local bodybuilders from Vizag instead of expensive extras for massive battle scenes.

They even spent ₹2 crore just on previsualizing Baahubali 2's war sequence in Los Angeles.

All these choices helped them create something iconic without breaking the bank.