How 'Baahubali' team balanced Rajamouli's vision with smart spending
The legendary Baahubali films (originally out in 2015 and 2017) are making a comeback on the big screen as one epic movie this October 31.
Co-producer Shobu Yarlagadda just shared that shooting cost them about ₹25-30 lakh every single day—and opened up about how the team balanced huge ambitions with smart spending alongside director S.S. Rajamouli.
Yarlagadda on finding right balance between ambition and budget
Yarlagadda explained that while Rajamouli was open to cutting costs at times, he stood firm on things that mattered most for the story.
For example, they skipped hiring a big celebrity for the Manohari song to save money, and brought in local bodybuilders from Vizag instead of expensive extras for massive battle scenes.
They even spent ₹2 crore just on previsualizing Baahubali 2's war sequence in Los Angeles.
All these choices helped them create something iconic without breaking the bank.