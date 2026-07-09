Hrithik Roshan might work with 'Chhaava' director next
What's the story
After the success of Chhaava, director Laxman Utekar is now preparing for the release of Shraddha Kapoor's Eetha on August 28. Meanwhile, Variety India has reported that Utekar has approached Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan for his next project. However, Roshan is currently busy with the pre-production of his directorial debut Krrish 4 and hasn't responded to the offer yet.
Director's signature
Utekar's track record and Roshan's commitments
Utekar is known for his small-town narratives, as seen in films like Luka Chuppi, Mimi, and Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. He has also directed historical dramas. It will be interesting to see what kind of character he has envisioned for Roshan. Meanwhile, the actor is currently busy with Krrish 4, which is being co-produced by Yash Raj Films (YRF) and Rakesh Roshan's Filmkraft Productions.
Upcoming release
Meanwhile, this is when 'Jailer 2' will hit theaters
Apart from Krrish 4, Roshan will also be seen in Rajinikanth's Jailer 2. He shot for his cameo on June 22 and June 23 in Chennai. The film, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, also stars SJ Suryah, Ramya Krishnan, Vidya Balan, and Yogi Babu in pivotal roles. It is scheduled to release on October 15.