Hrithik Roshan might work with 'Chhaava' director next

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Utekar's track record and Roshan's commitments

Utekar is known for his small-town narratives, as seen in films like Luka Chuppi, Mimi, and Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. He has also directed historical dramas. It will be interesting to see what kind of character he has envisioned for Roshan. Meanwhile, the actor is currently busy with Krrish 4, which is being co-produced by Yash Raj Films (YRF) and Rakesh Roshan's Filmkraft Productions.