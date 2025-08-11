Next Article
Ibrahim Ali Khan to begin filming 'Diler' soon
Ibrahim Ali Khan is keeping busy—he's about to start filming Diler, a sports drama directed by Kunal Deshmukh and produced by Maddock Films.
This will be his third film, following Nadaaniyan and his recent release Sarzameen.
A behind-the-scenes snap of Ibrahim in the studio was shared online, hinting that prep for Diler is already underway.
More about Ibrahim's recent and upcoming films
In Diler, South star Sreeleela joins him as the female lead, and part of the movie was shot in London last year.
Before this, Ibrahim played an estranged army officer's son in Sarzameen—a film that tackled family issues and generational clashes, with Kajol and Prithviraj Sukumaran also starring.
With Diler on the horizon, it looks like Ibrahim is ready to take on even bigger roles.