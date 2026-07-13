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Home / News / Entertainment News / Imtiaz Ali's daughter Ida engaged to longtime boyfriend; see photos
Imtiaz Ali's daughter Ida engaged to longtime boyfriend; see photos
Ida Ali is now engaged!

Imtiaz Ali's daughter Ida engaged to longtime boyfriend; see photos

By Isha Sharma
Jul 13, 2026
10:44 am
What's the story

Ida Ali, the daughter of acclaimed filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, has announced her engagement to her longtime boyfriend, Krish Agrawal. The couple got engaged during their recent trip to Norway, and Ali shared the news on social media on Sunday. She also revealed that the proposal took place on July 1 at 11:00pm.

Proposal post

Agrawal proposed to her in Norway

In her post, Ali shared a video of the proposal where Agrawal is seen going down on one knee. She also showed off her diamond engagement ring before turning the camera toward him. The couple then posed for pictures after she said "yes," making their engagement official with snapshots from their trip. The caption read, "01/07/26 11pm Ytresand" (sic).

Congratulations

Congratulations poured in for the couple

Ali's engagement announcement was met with a flood of congratulatory messages from friends and followers in the comments section. Actors Vedang Raina and Sharvari, who recently starred in Imtiaz's film Main Vaapas Aaunga, also sent their best wishes. Other celebrities who congratulated the couple included Sanjana Sanghi, Ahsaas Channa, Khushi Kapoor, Orry, and Aaliyah Kashyap. Like her father, Ali has also made a mark in the film industry. She is known for directing the short films Maya and Lift.

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Film success

Meanwhile, know more about Imtiaz's recent film

Imtiaz's latest film, Main Vaapas Aaunga, has been receiving a positive response from audiences across the country. The drama features Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Sharvari, and Raina in pivotal roles. Set against the backdrop of the Partition, the project follows 95-year-old Ishar Singh Grewal (Shah), who suffers a stroke while attempting to travel to Sargodha in present-day Pakistan.

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