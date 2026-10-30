IIFA 2026 winners: 'Dhurandhar' takes lead, 'Bads of Bollywood' shines
What's the story
The 2026 edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards celebrated the best in Indian cinema on Friday. Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar's film Dhurandhar was a major winner, taking home awards for Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actor (Male). The film also swept several technical categories, including Best Cinematography and Best Editing. Saiyaara star Aneet Padda won the Best Actor (Female) trophy. Meanwhile, Karan Johar's Homebound won the Best Adapted Story award with three credited recipients.
Technical triumphs
'Dhurandhar' also won these awards
Dhurandhar also dominated the technical categories at IIFA 2026, with wins for Best Dialogues and Best Sound Design.
Chhaava won awards for Best Sound Mixing, Best Background Score by AR Rahman, and Best Visual Effects.
War 2 took home the award for Best Choreography for the song Aavan Jaavan featuring Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani.
Film highlights
Other major winners in the film category (Digital)
In the Film Category (Digital), Baramulla won Best Picture and Best Story (Original).
Stolen was recognized for its direction and Abhishek Banerjee's performance in a leading role.
Sanya Malhotra was honored with Performance in a Leading Role (Female) for Mrs.
Monika Panwar (Nishaanchi) and Avinash Tiwary (The Mehta Boys) won in the supporting performance categories.
Series success
Series category's biggest winners
The Ba***ds of Bollywood won Best Picture and Direction for Aryan Khan in the Series Category,
Raghav Juyal and Anya Singh were honored for their supporting performances.
Paatal Lok 2 shone with Jaideep Ahlawat and Tillotama Shome winning for their leading performances.
It also had four credited winners for Best Story (Original).
Miscellaneous honors
Other notable wins at IIFA
In the Others Category, The Roshans won Best Docuseries/DocuFilm while The Traitors was recognized in Best Reality/Non-Scripted.
Ujwal Gupta won Best Title Track for Number 1 from The Ba***ds of Bollywood.
Meanwhile, this edition of the IIFA Awards was not held physically.