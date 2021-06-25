Of IMDb's top 10 Indian shows, six are from TVF

The Viral Fever (TVF) has been bringing us feel-good content ever since Permanent Roommates dropped in 2014. And now it's ruling IMDb charts too, not a surprise there. Of the top 10 Indian shows, six belong to the Arunabh Kumar-founded platform. The chart, a compilation of top 250 Indian shows, has Scam 1992 in the numero uno place, which boasts a solid 9.5 rating.

Success

'Aspirants' has IMDb rating of 9, is second

Aspirants, TVF's latest offering, comes second. It enjoys a rating of 9 on the movies-series aggregator. Starring Naveen Kasturia, Sunny Hinduja, and others in pivotal roles, Aspirants follows a group of UPSC examinees. Releasing one episode a week, the show concluded in May, and also helped their YouTube channel reach 10mn subscribers. A second season might be taken up, given the demand.

Content

'Pitchers': Tale about entrepreneurship and start up culture; ranked third

2015's Pitchers, with a solid 9.1 rating on IMDb, is third. The show starring Kasturia, Arunabh, Jitendra Kumar and Abhay Mahajan, narrated a story of four friends, who want to follow their entrepreneurial dreams and have a business of their own. The show sadly couldn't return for a second season, as sexual harassment allegations were leveled against the show's creator and actor Arunabh.

Different

'The Kota Factory' narrated Kota's coaching culture, is fourth

The Kota Factory is fourth. The show has been picked up by Netflix for second season. TKF stood apart not only for its content, but also for a shooting technique that's hardly seen in web-series. It's mostly a black-and-white show, and that gave a very different view on Kota, India's coaching hub. The series starred Jitendra, Ahsaas Channa, Alam Khan and Ranjan Raj.

Information

'Gullak', 'Yeh Meri Family' depicted lives of middle-class families

Gullak, which streamed on SonyLIV in 2019, is rated 9.2. It depicts how a middle class family is trying to stay happy and content with the limited resources they have. This made Gullak grab the fifth position. A similar show, Yeh Meri Family, set in 1998, revolves around a 12-year-old and the way he sees the world around him. It's ninth in the list.

Details

Jitendra Kumar-led 'Panchayat' closes the list of top 10

Jitendra, a TVF staple, led Panchayat, a series backed by the platform that aired on Amazon Prime Video last year. Kumar, known for his fun but nuanced portrayals, played an engineering graduate, who because of lack of unemployment, ends up working at a panchayat office in a remote UP village. Rated 8.8, it also starred veterans like Neena Gupta and Raghubir Yadav.