Ali said the response to Tamasha taught him a lesson for his future films.

He shared, "For me, I take it as a lesson to try to make my next film simpler, to make it accessible."

"That was my target for Main Vaapas Aaunga. Let me make a film that has sophistication yet is accessible to the audience at a glance."

The film stars Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina, and Sharvari and was released on June 12.