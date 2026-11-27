'Too complicated': Imtiaz Ali reflects on 'Tamasha' box-office failure
What's the story
Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali recently reflected on his 2015 film Tamasha, which starred Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone. Despite its initial box office failure, the film has received widespread acclaim over the years. Speaking to Galatta Plus, Ali expressed happiness at viewers' growing connection with Tamasha's story even 11 years after its release. He also admitted that he might have made the film a bit complicated in an attempt to make it sophisticated.
Director's insight
People connect with 'Tamasha' now: Ali
Ali said, "I feel Tamasha might have been a bit complicated. In the attempt to make it sophisticated, I might have made it a bit inaccessible, and it took a bit of time to reveal itself completely."
He added, "I am happy about the fact that people are giving it love and associating with it, and even referring to it for life choices."
Future focus
The lesson Ali learned from 'Tamasha'
Ali said the response to Tamasha taught him a lesson for his future films.
He shared, "For me, I take it as a lesson to try to make my next film simpler, to make it accessible."
"That was my target for Main Vaapas Aaunga. Let me make a film that has sophistication yet is accessible to the audience at a glance."
The film stars Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina, and Sharvari and was released on June 12.
Film details
More about 'Tamasha'
Tamasha tells the story of Ved (Kapoor) and Tara (Padukone), who meet on a trip to Corsica, France.
The film follows Ved as he struggles to understand himself and find his true identity.
Despite a good opening, the film's box office collections fell in the following days. It reportedly earned around ₹67cr net in India and over ₹130cr worldwide.
New project
'O Saathi Re': Ali's debut series is coming up
Ali is now gearing up for the release of his first series, O Saathi Re. The show will premiere on Netflix on December 4.
The series stars Aditi Rao Hydari, Avinash Tiwary, and Arjun Rampal.
O Saathi Re is a collaboration between Ali and his brother, Arif Ali, who directs the project.