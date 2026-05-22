'Main Vaapas...': Imtiaz reveals he took 'liberties' directing Naseeruddin Shah 

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali recently revealed that he took some "liberties" while directing veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah in his latest film, Main Vaapas Aaunga . In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Ali admitted to giving live directions to Shah while the camera was rolling. He joked about this unconventional approach, saying he didn't do the same with other actors Vedang Raina and Sharvari.

Directing approach 'Not only am I giving him the instructions...' Ali explained his unique approach to directing Shah, saying, "The camera is rolling, the take is on, he is performing, and within the take I was giving him instructions!" "Not only am I giving him the instructions, but he is also receiving it; it's changing his eyes. I can see the difference." "He is the kind of actor who, if you say something, there will be a change instantly."

Climax retake Ali reveals asking for another take from Shah Ali revealed, "After a beautiful take (for the climax), when he was finished, exhausted everything, I remember telling Diljit (Dosanjh)﻿ that I was going to ask for one more take from him." Dosanjh scurried off after telling him, "Oh baap rey...all the best sir!" "Then Naseer said, 'What nonsense... how can I do another take, what (exactly) do you want?!' I said something, and then he agreed."

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