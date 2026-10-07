Income tax raids at 'Ramayana' producers' office
What's the story
The Income Tax Department has reportedly conducted searches at the Mumbai offices of Prime Focus Ltd on Wednesday morning. The action comes just days after similar raids were conducted at the premises of producers Vashu Bhagnani and Kumar Mangat Pathak. The development is particularly significant for Prime Focus as it gears up for the release of its much-anticipated film Ramayana next month.
Investigation details
Raids linked to foreign remittances
The searches at Prime Focus's offices are linked to foreign remittances (transfer of money from India to a foreign country), according to CNBC-TV18.
However, specific details about the transactions being investigated or the nature of the inquiry are still unclear.
The news of the raids has negatively impacted Prime Focus's stock market performance, with shares reportedly dropping by 8% on Wednesday morning.
Company profile
Regulatory challenges faced by Prime Focus
Headed by Namit Malhotra, Prime Focus is one of India's leading media and entertainment services companies, with a focus on visual effects, animation, post-production, and content production.
The company has a significant international presence, with 92% of its revenue reportedly coming from markets outside India.
This year, it has faced regulatory challenges. In June, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) closed adjudication proceedings against the banner over accounting treatment and financial disclosures, after finding no irregularities.
Legal proceedings
Prime Focus's insolvency proceedings
In addition, Prime Focus has also been involved in insolvency proceedings this year.
The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) had admitted an insolvency petition against the company over a ₹353.79 crore claim by Reliance Alpha Services Pvt Ltd.
However, the company challenged this order before the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), which set aside the NCLT admission order and allowed a settlement in July.
Despite these challenges, shares of Prime Focus have risen 17% so far this year.
Film release
Impact on 'Ramayana'
The timing of the Income Tax raids is particularly critical as Prime Focus Studios is currently working on Nitesh Tiwari's highly anticipated film Ramayana.
The movie, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, Sunny Deol, and Ravie Dubey, is set to hit theaters this Diwali.
A second part is to follow next year.