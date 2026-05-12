Several Indian films to screen at Cannes 2026

'Chardikala' to 'Gudgudi': Indian films at Cannes 2026

By Shreya Mukherjee 02:33 pm May 12, 202602:33 pm

What's the story

The prestigious Cannes Film Festival has been a platform for Indian cinema in recent years, with films like Shaunak Sen's All That Breathes (2022), Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine as Light (2024), and Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound receiving critical acclaim. This year is no different, with several Indian films set to be screened at the 79th edition of the festival from May 12-23. Manisha K Makwana's Gudgudi, starring Ahsas Channa, is one of the leading ones. Here's a look at others.