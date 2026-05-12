'Chardikala' to 'Gudgudi': Indian films at Cannes 2026
What's the story
The prestigious Cannes Film Festival has been a platform for Indian cinema in recent years, with films like Shaunak Sen's All That Breathes (2022), Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine as Light (2024), and Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound receiving critical acclaim. This year is no different, with several Indian films set to be screened at the 79th edition of the festival from May 12-23. Manisha K Makwana's Gudgudi, starring Ahsas Channa, is one of the leading ones. Here's a look at others.
Film lineup
'Chardikala,' 'Balan: The Boy,' 'Shadows of the Moonless Night'
Amarjit Singh Saron's Chardikala, starring Ammy Virk and Roopi Gill, will premiere at Cannes before its theatrical release on May 29. Malayalam film Balan: The Boy by Chidambaram will be screened at Marche du Film (Film Market). FTII student Mehar Malhotra's Punjabi short film Shadows of the Moonless Night will feature in the La Cinef section dedicated to emerging filmmakers. Auteur John Abraham's landmark Malayalam experimental film Amma Ariyan has been restored in 4K for the Cannes Classics selection.
Documentary and debut film
'Spirit of the Wildflower,' 'Bombay Stories,' 'September 21'
London-based filmmaker Shrimoyee Chakraborty's documentary Spirit of the Wildflower will screen in the Marche du Film section. The film follows two sisters running India's first legal mahua distillery. Another Marche du Film movie is Rahhat Shah Kazmi's Bombay Stories, starring Mouni Roy. It's an Indo-American venture based on Saadat Hasan Manto's novel of the same name. Karen Kshiti Suvarna's debut film September 21 will have its World Premiere on May 16 at Palais Theatre, Cannes.