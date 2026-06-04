It's Diljit Dosanjh v/s Kangana Ranaut on June 12

Bollywood fans assemble, for Diljit Dosanjh and Kangana Ranaut 's upcoming films are set to clash at the box office on June 12. The two actors had previously engaged in a Twitter feud over their differing views on the farmers' protest in 2020. Now, more than five years later, their movies- Dosanjh's Main Vaapas Aaunga and Ranaut's Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata- will be released on the same day.

Film details All about 'Main Vaapas Aaunga' Dosanjh plays a pivotal role in Main Vaapas Aaunga, which is directed by Imtiaz Ali. The film also stars Vedang Raina, Sharvari, Naseeruddin Shah, and Anjana Sukhani. This marks the second collaboration between Dosanjh and Ali after their successful 2024 Netflix musical Amar Singh Chamkila. Like their previous project, Main Vaapas Aaunga features music by AR Rahman. The story goes back and forth the 1947 Partition era and present-day India.

Film details What is 'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata' about? On the other hand, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata stars Ranaut as a nurse who saves lives during Mumbai's 26/11 terror attacks. The film also stars Girija Oak Godbole, Smita Tambe, Suhita Thatte, Asha Shelar, Priya Berde, and Esha Dey. It is presented by Dr. Jayantilal Gada's PEN Studios and Manikarnika Films. The film is produced by Ranaut along with Shailesh R Singh, Dhaval Gada, Babita Ashiwal, and Adi Sharma under the direction of Manoj Tapadia.

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