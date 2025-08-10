Jagapathi Babu to host talk show 'Jayammu Nischayammu Raa' Entertainment Aug 10, 2025

Jagapathi Babu is stepping into the host's chair for Jayammu Nischayammu Raa, a new Telugu talk show hitting Zee TV and ZEE5 on August 17, 2025.

The show features Akkineni Nagarjuna as a guest, fresh off his Coolie movie release.

Expect lively chats with top Tollywood stars and plenty of Babu's trademark humor.