Jagapathi Babu to host talk show 'Jayammu Nischayammu Raa'
Jagapathi Babu is stepping into the host's chair for Jayammu Nischayammu Raa, a new Telugu talk show hitting Zee TV and ZEE5 on August 17, 2025.
The show features Akkineni Nagarjuna as a guest, fresh off his Coolie movie release.
Expect lively chats with top Tollywood stars and plenty of Babu's trademark humor.
Show produced by Swapna Dutt and Priyanka Dutt
Produced by Swapna Dutt and Priyanka Dutt under Vyjayanthi Movies (the team behind Kalki 2898 AD), the show aims to blend fun conversations with a relaxed vibe.
Jayammu Nischayammu Raa joins ZEE5's lineup alongside hits like Mothervari Love Story—so if you're into celebrity banter, this one's worth checking out.