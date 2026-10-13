'Jailer 2' cameo: Chakraborty joked no beaten or shot scenes
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Jailer 2 drops October 15, but here's a fun behind-the-scenes tidbit: Mithun Chakraborty only agreed to join after joking with Rajinikanth that he wouldn't do any scenes where his character gets beaten or shot by Rajini's.
The two legends clearly had some playful negotiations before teaming up again.
'Jailer 2' confirms star cameos
Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Kalanithi Maran under Sun Pictures, Jailer 2 brings back the hit team from the first film.
The cast is stacked: Vidya Balan, Mohanlal, SJ Suryah, Shivarajkumar, and Jackie Shroff all set to make cameo appearances.
Plus, it marks Mithun's return to Tamil cinema since 2015 and his first on-screen reunion with Rajinikanth since 1989.
Anirudh Ravichander is back on music duty too.