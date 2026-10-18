'Jailer 2' crosses ₹300 cr worldwide in 3 days
Entertainment
Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 is smashing records, raking in over ₹300 crore worldwide within its first three days.
The film saw a big 28.8% jump in earnings on Day 3 and pulled in ₹47.8 crore from India on Saturday alone, bringing its India total to ₹144.6 crore.
'Jailer 2' overseas ₹147.5 cr
The movie's international run is strong too, with overseas collections hitting ₹147.5 crore and a total worldwide gross of ₹317.15 crore so far.
Tamil Nadu led the way regionally with ₹23 crore, while Kerala contributed ₹9 crore, while Andhra Pradesh and Telangana together accounted for ₹9.75 crore.
Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer 2 brings Rajinikanth back as retired jailer Tiger Muthuvel Pandian facing fresh threats.