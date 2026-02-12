'Elle': When James Van Der Beek's final role premieres

Hollywood actor James Van Der Beek , best known for his role in Dawson's Creek, has passed away after a long battle with colorectal cancer. He was 48. The news of his demise has sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry, with many of his former co-stars and friends expressing their grief. One such colleague is Reese Witherspoon , who mourned the loss on social media. Interestingly, his final role was in collaboration with the Cruel Intentions star.

Social media tribute Witherspoon's heartfelt tribute to Van Der Beek Witherspoon, who worked with Van Der Beek on the upcoming Legally Blonde prequel series Elle, took to Instagram Stories to share her grief. She wrote, "What an extraordinary, talented man who also showed great kindness and grace in every action." "Praying all the angels watch over his family during this difficult time," she added. On the actor's wife Kimberly's Instagram post, Witherspoon left a comment: "Sending all my angels to help carry him home...your beautiful family are in my heart."

Last performance Van Der Beek's last role in 'Elle' Van Der Beek's last appearance on screen will be in Elle, where he plays Dean Wilson. His character is described as "the city's new Mayoral candidate and current school district superintendent." The show, which follows the life of Elle Woods during her high school years, will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on July 1. Apart from this, he will be seen in The Gates, a feature hitting select theaters on March 13.

Co-stars' tributes 'Dawson's Creek' co-stars pay tribute The news of Van Der Beek's death has also been met with an outpouring of grief from his Dawson's Creek co-stars. Kerr Smith, who played Jack McPhee on the show, wrote on Instagram, "I'm so grateful for being able to call James a brother. I'll miss him deeply." Busy Philipps, who played Audrey Liddell on Dawson's Creek and reunited with Van Der Beek for Don't Trust the B—- in Apartment 23, shared her heartache over his passing.

