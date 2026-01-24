'Jana Nayagan' censor row: HC verdict scheduled for January 27

The Madras High Court will deliver its verdict on January 27, 2026, regarding the CBFC's appeal against a single judge's order to grant a U/A 16+ certificate for actor Vijay 's film Jana Nayagan . The first Division Bench, led by Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava and Justice G Arul Murugan, reserved its verdict on Tuesday, January 20, 2026, after hearing arguments from both sides.

Legal proceedings The case revolves around a writ petition and certification The case began when KVN Productions LLP filed a writ petition seeking a U/A 16+ certificate for Jana Nayagan. The single judge ordered the CBFC to issue the certificate on January 9, 2026, quashing the CBFC Chairman's decision to refer the film to a nine-member revising committee. The production house argued that the referral was unwarranted, as they had only requested a writ of mandamus directing the board to issue the U/A 16+ certificate recommended by the five-member examining committee.

Dispute details Arguments presented by both sides in the case During the hearings, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) A.R.L. Sundaresan for the CBFC and senior counsel Satish Parasaran for KVN Productions LLP presented their arguments. The Division Bench initially asked both sides to submit their views on whether the single judge was correct in disposing of the writ petition. They also questioned whether the single judge was justified in overturning the CBFC Chairman's decision to refer Jana Nayagan to a nine-member revising committee.

Advertisement

Film delays 'Jana Nayagan' faced delays and complaints Despite the examining committee's unanimous decision to issue a U/A 16+ certificate for Jana Nayagan on December 22, 2025, there was a delay in issuing the certification. On January 5, 2026, KVN Productions LLP was informed that the CBFC Chairman had decided to refer the film to a revising committee due to a complaint from one of the five members in the examining committee.

Advertisement