'Jana Nayagan' leak sparks industry concern over Vijay's final role

'Jana Nayagan' stars urge restraint

Sonu Sood took to X (formerly Twitter) asking everyone to "respect cinema" and remember the hard work that goes into making films. Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan also urged fans not to share the leaked content.

Jana Nayagan features Pooja Hegde and Prakash Raj, and is said to be a remake of Bhagavanth Kesari.

The film also marks Vijay's political debut after launching his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam in 2024, but its release date remains uncertain due to ongoing certification delays.