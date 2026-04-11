'Jana Nayagan' leak sparks industry concern over Vijay's final role
Thalapathy Vijay's much-awaited film Jana Nayagan was leaked online before its release, sparking concern across the industry.
The movie, directed by H Vinoth and meant to be Vijay's final acting role, is already delayed due to censorship issues.
Producers have brought in anti-piracy experts from WarX to track down those behind the leak and take legal action.
'Jana Nayagan' stars urge restraint
Sonu Sood took to X (formerly Twitter) asking everyone to "respect cinema" and remember the hard work that goes into making films. Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan also urged fans not to share the leaked content.
Jana Nayagan features Pooja Hegde and Prakash Raj, and is said to be a remake of Bhagavanth Kesari.
The film also marks Vijay's political debut after launching his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam in 2024, but its release date remains uncertain due to ongoing certification delays.