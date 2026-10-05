'Bordering on sexual assault': Janhvi Kapoor slams 'Chuttamalle' AI video

Kapoor, 29, said that the incident is a part of a larger trend where women are being objectified and judged in digital spaces.

She wrote on her Instagram Story, "Almost every woman in my industry has faced some version of this, and women everywhere are increasingly being subjected to it."

"Consent, choice and respect for a woman's body should be among the most basic notions of humanity, yet somehow, they continue to be treated as complicated. They are not."