'Bordering on sexual assault': Janhvi Kapoor slams 'Chuttamalle' AI video
What's the story
Actor Janhvi Kapoor has slammed the circulation of an AI-altered video featuring her from the song Chuttamalle in Devara: Part 1. She called the act a serious violation and "bordering on sexual assault." In a statement, she said, "The criminal misuse of technology to objectify women and circulate fictionalized content without consent is deeply violating, bordering on sexual assault."
Wider concern
Kapoor calls it part of a larger trend
Kapoor, 29, said that the incident is a part of a larger trend where women are being objectified and judged in digital spaces.
She wrote on her Instagram Story, "Almost every woman in my industry has faced some version of this, and women everywhere are increasingly being subjected to it."
"Consent, choice and respect for a woman's body should be among the most basic notions of humanity, yet somehow, they continue to be treated as complicated. They are not."
Respect for women
'It is about the larger reality of being a woman'
Kapoor also stressed the importance of respecting a woman's boundaries, irrespective of her attire or past consent.
She said, "It is about the larger reality of being a woman, the gaze, the judgment, the constant negotiation for safety, and the feeling that our boundaries somehow remain open to interpretation."
The actor said this issue is much bigger than just her controversial video or anything she has faced in her career.
Industry support
Kapoor thanked Jr NTR for taking a strong stand
Kapoor also thanked those from the film industry who have spoken up in her support.
She especially thanked her Devara co-star Jr NTR for supporting her.
"I am deeply touched by NTR sir for taking such a strong stand and condemning this violation," she wrote.
The actor also expressed gratitude to Chiranjeevi, Vijay Deverakonda, and Khushbu Sundar for demanding action against "this mentality and these immoral practices."
Controversy details
How did the controversy start?
The controversy began when an AI-generated video featuring Kapoor and NTR from Chuttamalle was widely circulated on social media.
The manipulated video reportedly altered Kapoor's appearance to depict her in a sexually explicit manner before it was taken down.
On Saturday, NTR condemned the video as "disgusting, sick and shameless" and demanded legal action against those responsible.
Past controversies
Kapoor's 'Peddi' controversy and more about 'Devara'
The recent controversy follows the debate surrounding Kapoor's character in Peddi.
Her portrayal of Achiyyamma in director Buchi Babu Sana's film had sparked intense backlash after audiences objected to the extreme sexualization of her character.
Sana later apologized for the character's controversial depiction.
Meanwhile, Devara: Part 1, released in September 2024, features NTR and Kapoor in lead roles.
The film's popular track Chuttamalle was composed by Anirudh Ravichander and sung by Shilpa Rao.