TI refers to inflammation of the terminal ileum

Jasmin Bhasin diagnosed with terminal ileitis: Know about the condition

By Apoorva Rastogi 05:08 pm Jul 01, 202605:08 pm

What's the story

Actor Jasmin Bhasin was recently hospitalized in Dubai after being diagnosed with terminal ileitis. The condition refers to inflammation of the last part of the small intestine, called the terminal ileum. Symptoms include abdominal pain, diarrhea, and weight loss. In one of her recent health updates, she said she was still "not out of the danger zone" and had been declared unfit to fly.