Jasmin Bhasin diagnosed with terminal ileitis: Know about the condition
What's the story
Actor Jasmin Bhasin was recently hospitalized in Dubai after being diagnosed with terminal ileitis. The condition refers to inflammation of the last part of the small intestine, called the terminal ileum. Symptoms include abdominal pain, diarrhea, and weight loss. In one of her recent health updates, she said she was still "not out of the danger zone" and had been declared unfit to fly.
Causes
What causes TI?
Dr. Kiran Peddi, Director - Center For IBD & Sr Consultant Gastroenterologist at Yashoda Hospitals in Hyderabad, told MoneyControl that the common causes of TI include Crohn's disease, bacterial or viral intestinal infections, prolonged use of certain painkillers (like NSAIDs), intestinal tuberculosis, and reduced blood supply to the intestine. "Identifying the exact cause is essential because treatment varies accordingly," he said.
Symptoms & treatment
Symptoms to watch out for
Dr. Peddi listed the following symptoms to watch out for: persistent pain in the lower right side of the abdomen, loss of appetite, unexplained weight loss, diarrhea, bloating, nausea, fatigue, and sometimes fever or blood in the stool. "If an infection is the cause of the inflammation, appropriate antimicrobial therapy may be all that is needed," he explained.