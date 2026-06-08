Jaya Bachchan, Kareena slam women's objectification in cinema

Personal account

'Nobody ever dared to cross the line with me'

Bachchan said, "Nobody ever dared to cross the line with me. I had only one unpleasant experience of being objectified by the director. I never worked with him again." This incident reportedly happened on the sets of Manoj Kumar's Shor, where he wanted her to wear a ghagra-choli throughout the film, but she insisted on wearing it with a dupatta covering her upper body. This led to a dispute between them.