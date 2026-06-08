Jaya Bachchan, Kareena slam women's objectification in cinema
What's the story
Amid the raging controversy over Janhvi Kapoor's role in Peddi, actors Jaya Bachchan, Asha Parekh, and Kareena Kapoor Khan have spoken out against women's objectification in cinema. Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Bachchan recalled an incident from her career where a director attempted to oversexualize her during a scene.
Personal account
'Nobody ever dared to cross the line with me'
Bachchan said, "Nobody ever dared to cross the line with me. I had only one unpleasant experience of being objectified by the director. I never worked with him again." This incident reportedly happened on the sets of Manoj Kumar's Shor, where he wanted her to wear a ghagra-choli throughout the film, but she insisted on wearing it with a dupatta covering her upper body. This led to a dispute between them.
Industry reaction
Kapoor Khan's comments on women's portrayal
Kapoor Khan said that filmmakers have previously created sensuality on screen without making women wear fewer clothes. She said, "Look at Kajol in that song Suraj Hua Maddham in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, or Sridevi ji in the song Tere Mere Honthon Pe in Chandni... they blew the screen apart without any skin show." "My mother-in-law (Sharmila Tagore) in that song in Aradhana, Roop Tera Mastana, was covered from head to toe. She was the epitome of sensuality."
Parekh's views
Parekh praised Sanjay Leela Bhansali's style
Parekh also spoke about the issue, noting, "I remember once a director asked me to wear a revealing costume for a dance number. I looked him in the eye and asked, 'Would you be happy if your daughter wore this costume?' The dress was quietly dropped." "The heroines today are so beautiful, they don't need to objectify themselves. Look at how aesthetically Sanjay Leela Bhansali presents his heroines. They look so beautiful in his films."
Film backlash
What is the 'Peddi' controversy?
The controversy surrounding Peddi began after netizens flagged Kapoor's problematic portrayal in the film. Several scenes focus on her navel, cleavage, and waistline. In one scene, Ram Charan's character kisses her without consent and then justifies it by calling it "love." Despite director Buchi Babu Sana's apology and promise to remove the problematic scenes from the film, they reportedly continue to be part of its theatrical version two days later.