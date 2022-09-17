'3 generations': Jaya, Shweta, Navya to appear in podcast together
Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda has released the trailer of her upcoming podcast What The Hell Navya, which was announced earlier this month. In the trailer, she announced that the first guests of the podcast would be none other than her mother Shweta Bachchan Nanda and grandmother Jaya Bachchan. The first episode of the podcast will be aired on September 24.
Navya had said that she will have "fun, raw, real, witty, and personal" conversations with "some very special guests" on her podcast. The trailer of the podcast featured three generations of women from one of the most powerful and influential families in India. The trailer was captioned, "3 ladies, 3 generations, 3 perceptions. What The Hell Navya, with guests Shweta Nanda and Jaya Bachchan."
It started with Bachchan starting to narrate a funny story. It is billed that the podcast will have the trio sharing some untold stories and saying things like, "I have my little secrets" and "definition of love has changed these days. I am too old for all of this." It also shows the trio trolling and pulling each others' legs.
As soon as the trailer was dropped, celebrities and fans took to the comments section to express how excited they were to see them coming together. Filmmaker Karan Johar wrote, "Aunty J is the best," with a bunch of laughing and emojis. New episodes of the podcast will be out every Saturday starting September 24, on IVM Podcasts and other audio streaming platforms.
On the acting front, Bachchan, who stayed away from showbiz for a few years is back to acting with the upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani directed by Johar. The film also co-stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, Alia Bhatt, and Ranveer Singh in lead roles. Navya's brother Agastya is also set to make his acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies.