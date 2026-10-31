Jiiva announces 1st single 'Thangapulla' from 'Thagappan' with Robinson

The first song from Jiiva's upcoming film Thagappan, called Thangapulla, is out now.

Jiiva announced it with the post, "The poetry, the joy, and the most beautiful celebration of our lives. Experience love in its purest form with #Thangapulla - the first single from #Thagappan."

The video shows his character quietly following his son, capturing both parental distance and deep affection.

The track is written by Pa Vijay, sung by Murugavel, and composed by Marshall Robinson.