JioHotstar drops 'The Odyssey: The Making of an Epic'
Entertainment
JioHotstar is dropping a behind-the-scenes documentary, The Odyssey: The Making of an Epic, on July 14, just before Nolan's big-screen adaptation lands on July 17.
The film explores why Homer's ancient poem still matters and how it's being reimagined for today.
Featurette spotlights Nolan's 70-mm IMAX shoot
This 30-minute featurette dives into Nolan's choice to shoot entirely on 70-mm IMAX for that extra-immersive feel.
You'll also get a look at filming adventures in Greece and Morocco, including some pretty remote spots like Nestor's Cave, and see the star cast in action: Matt Damon as King Odysseus, Anne Hathaway as Queen Penelope, Tom Holland as Telemachus, and Robert Pattinson as the formidable suitor Antinous.