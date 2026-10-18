JioHotstar launches in Nepal with DGO to bring Indian content
JioHotstar just landed in Nepal through a team-up with DGO, aiming to bring Nepali viewers a wide mix of Indian movies, hit shows, and kids' content.
This is part of JioHotstar's bigger push into global markets like the UK and Canada.
DGO adds 'Bhediya' and 'Super 30'
Nepali subscribers now get a dedicated section on DGO with popular films like Bhediya and Super 30, original series such as Hunkkaar, and shows like Bigg Boss and Koffee with Karan.
There's also an ambition to add one new Nepali movie every week, plus live sports from around the world.
JioStar's Malhotra DGO's Niraula hail partnership
Amit Malhotra, head of International Business in JioStar, said, "Nepal is an important part of that journey, with audiences who have followed our films, television shows and talent for generations."
Roshan Niraula, Chief Executive Officer of DGO, described the partnership as a big moment for Nepal's streaming scene, so expect even more variety on your screens soon!