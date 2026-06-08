'Brown' is streaming on ZEE5

What drew Jisshu Sengupta to ZEE5 thriller 'Brown'

By Isha Sharma 11:32 am Jun 08, 202611:32 am

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Actor Jisshu Sengupta recently opened up about his role in the ZEE5 crime series Brown. In an interview with Mid-Day, he revealed that he agreed to join the project within five minutes of meeting director Abhinay Deo. "He said, 'You haven't done something like this before,'" recalled Sengupta. "I've played a lot of different characters. But the writing of this character was different from what I've done earlier," he added.