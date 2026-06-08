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What drew Jisshu Sengupta to ZEE5 thriller 'Brown'
'Brown' is streaming on ZEE5

What drew Jisshu Sengupta to ZEE5 thriller 'Brown'

By Isha Sharma
Jun 08, 2026
11:32 am
What's the story

Actor Jisshu Sengupta recently opened up about his role in the ZEE5 crime series Brown. In an interview with Mid-Day, he revealed that he agreed to join the project within five minutes of meeting director Abhinay Deo. "He said, 'You haven't done something like this before,'" recalled Sengupta. "I've played a lot of different characters. But the writing of this character was different from what I've done earlier," he added.

Character insight

Unique portrayal of Kolkata in 'Brown'

Sengupta also praised the series for its unique portrayal of Kolkata. He said, "I have never seen Kolkata the way it has been shown in this series, [despite] being born and brought up here." The show is led by Karisma Kapoor and also stars Helen, Shaan, and Surya Sharma, among others.

Cinema challenges

Difficulties of mainstream cinema

Sengupta also spoke about the difficulties of mainstream commercial cinema. He said, "Who thinks it's easy? Dancing, having a fight sequence, and doing a high-pitched dramatic scene is not easy." "You have to convince yourself, first and foremost, that you are dancing in Switzerland, or that a blast is happening behind you." Up next, Sengupta will be seen in Kajol-starrer Maharagni: Queen of Queens.

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