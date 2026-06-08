What drew Jisshu Sengupta to ZEE5 thriller 'Brown'
What's the story
Actor Jisshu Sengupta recently opened up about his role in the ZEE5 crime series Brown. In an interview with Mid-Day, he revealed that he agreed to join the project within five minutes of meeting director Abhinay Deo. "He said, 'You haven't done something like this before,'" recalled Sengupta. "I've played a lot of different characters. But the writing of this character was different from what I've done earlier," he added.
Character insight
Unique portrayal of Kolkata in 'Brown'
Sengupta also praised the series for its unique portrayal of Kolkata. He said, "I have never seen Kolkata the way it has been shown in this series, [despite] being born and brought up here." The show is led by Karisma Kapoor and also stars Helen, Shaan, and Surya Sharma, among others.
Cinema challenges
Difficulties of mainstream cinema
Sengupta also spoke about the difficulties of mainstream commercial cinema. He said, "Who thinks it's easy? Dancing, having a fight sequence, and doing a high-pitched dramatic scene is not easy." "You have to convince yourself, first and foremost, that you are dancing in Switzerland, or that a blast is happening behind you." Up next, Sengupta will be seen in Kajol-starrer Maharagni: Queen of Queens.