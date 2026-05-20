'Always inspiring to see...': John Krasinski wants to watch 'Dhurandhar'
What's the story
Hollywood star John Krasinski, who is back with Jack Ryan: Ghost War, has expressed a desire to watch Ranveer Singh's blockbuster film, Dhurandhar. In a recent interview with NDTV, he praised Indian cinema and said he would love to watch the film if given an opportunity. "Of course. I love watching anything. It's always inspiring to see what everybody else is doing," he said.
Praise
'Consistently blown away by films coming out...'
Krasinski added, "I haven't seen the film. But as far as Indian films at large, some of the most cutting-edge movie-making that we have." "I know a lot of my filmmaking friends who are out there trying to direct movies are constantly and consistently blown away by films coming out from over there."
Film's success
More about the 'Dhurandhar' franchise
Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar, has taken the Indian box office by storm. The film was released on December 5, 2025, and its sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge hit theaters on March 19 this year. The franchise stars Singh alongside Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, and Gaurav Gera. Meanwhile, Jack Ryan: Ghost War was released on Amazon Prime Video on Wednesday, May 20.