John Krasinski says he wants to watch 'Dhurandhar'

'Always inspiring to see...': John Krasinski wants to watch 'Dhurandhar'

By Apoorva Rastogi 05:06 pm May 20, 202605:06 pm

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Hollywood star John Krasinski, who is back with Jack Ryan: Ghost War, has expressed a desire to watch Ranveer Singh's blockbuster film, Dhurandhar. In a recent interview with NDTV, he praised Indian cinema and said he would love to watch the film if given an opportunity. "Of course. I love watching anything. It's always inspiring to see what everybody else is doing," he said.