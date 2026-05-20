Joseph regrets not showing both sides in original 'Drishyam'
Entertainment
With Drishyam 3 dropping soon, director Jeethu Joseph has shared that he wishes he'd shown both sides of the story better in the first film.
Inspired by a real-life case, Joseph wanted to highlight that "both were right and wrong in some ways," but someone told Jeethu Joseph that viewers ended up supporting Georgekutty and his family, the main character.
'Drishyam 3' opens May 21
Joseph says he still feels bad for not giving equal weight to all perspectives, especially Geetha Prabhakar, the mother searching for her son.
Drishyam 3 hits theaters on May 21, 2026, with Meena, Esther Anil, and Asha Sharath returning.
The Hindi version, starring Ajay Devgn and directed by Abhishek Pathak, arrives October 2.