Joseph regrets not showing both sides in original 'Drishyam' Entertainment May 20, 2026

With Drishyam 3 dropping soon, director Jeethu Joseph has shared that he wishes he'd shown both sides of the story better in the first film.

Inspired by a real-life case, Joseph wanted to highlight that "both were right and wrong in some ways," but someone told Jeethu Joseph that viewers ended up supporting Georgekutty and his family, the main character.