'It's true...': Junaid Khan accepts that nepotism helps him

Junaid Khan , the son of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan , recently opened up about his views on nepotism in the film industry. Speaking to Vickey Lalwani on his YouTube channel, he admitted that he gets a lot of opportunities because he's Aamir's son. "The word 'nepotism' doesn't irritate me because it's true. I get a lot of work because I'm Aamir Khan's son," he said. However, he also emphasized that producers often prioritize marketability over talent when casting actors.

Marketability over talent 'Producers have to sell their films, therefore...' Khan explained that producers often hire actors based on how marketable they are. "Producers have to sell their films, therefore, they will hire someone they can sell," he said. "Their priority is what they can sell, not what is best for the film. They are not looking at which actor suits the character best but rather which actor can be marketed more easily."

Industry insights Khan shares thoughts on ongoing nepotism debate in Bollywood Khan also shared his thoughts on the ongoing nepotism debate in Bollywood. He said, "For me, it's not an insider versus outsider debate. It's about not casting someone just because you can sell them. Cast someone who is right for the film." Despite facing two consecutive flops with Loveyapa and Ek Din, Khan remains hopeful about his career in the industry.

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