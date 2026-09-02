Ankiit Baliyaan murder case: Family demands 'complete justice'

Swati said, "We have not been given complete justice yet. Only two accused have been caught so far."

"I have heard that the main accused is from a very good and wealthy family. We are from a rural family."

"We want justice. Our financial situation is also not good. We have put all the family's wealth into him."

"Our family is in debt, and our only son is gone...But the saddest thing is that the accused are still roaming freely."