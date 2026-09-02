Ankiit Baliyaan murder case: Family demands 'complete justice'
What's the story
The family of Haryanvi singer-actor Ankiit Baliyaan, who was shot dead in Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh on August 26, has demanded strict action against all those involved in the crime. The demand was made during Baliyaan's Terahvin ceremony on Wednesday. His wife Swati Baliyaan told ANI that only two accused have been arrested so far and urged the government to act against all those named in the case.
Family's plea
'Our financial situation is also not good'
Swati said, "We have not been given complete justice yet. Only two accused have been caught so far."
"I have heard that the main accused is from a very good and wealthy family. We are from a rural family."
"We want justice. Our financial situation is also not good. We have put all the family's wealth into him."
"Our family is in debt, and our only son is gone...But the saddest thing is that the accused are still roaming freely."
Justice demand
'It is important to reach the root of the tree...'
Baliyaan's sister-in-law Reena echoed Swati's sentiments, demanding that all those involved in the murder be punished.
"We want all those responsible to be punished. It is important to reach the root of the tree, not just cut its branches," she said.
"Otherwise, the same network could emerge again and destroy someone else."
"We want all...eight to ten accused in this case to be brought to justice. Before anyone else does something like this, they should think a hundred times."
Investigation update
Gogi gang suspected to be involved in murder
Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Rajeev Krishna recently revealed that a network linked to the Gogi gang is suspected to be involved in Baliyaan's murder.
Rakesh alias Pappu, a Gogi gang member in Karnal District Jail, has appealed to the Haryana DGP, seeking safety assurances if Uttar Pradesh Police takes him into custody.
Rakesh has requested continuous videography of the entire transit.
This comes days after two other murder accused were killed in a UP Police encounter.