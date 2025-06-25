Justin Baldoni won't amend his $400M countersuit against Blake Lively

Hollywood actor-director Justin Baldoni has decided not to amend his $400 million countersuit against actors Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds . This decision comes after Judge Lewis J. Liman dismissed Baldoni's countersuit earlier this month. Despite the setback, Baldoni's attorney Bryan Freedman told Page Six that they are now focusing on defending against Lively's claims. "Discovery is proceeding and we are confident that we will prevail against these factually baseless accusations," he added in a statement.

Legal developments Judge's response to Baldoni's claims Liman dismissed Baldoni's defamation suit, stating that he and his legal team "have not alleged that Lively is responsible for any statements other than the statements in her [California Civil Rights Department] complaint, which are privileged." The judge had given Baldoni until Monday to amend his claims for breach of implied covenant and tortious interference with contract. However, Freedman said they would be pursuing additional legal options instead of amending the existing claims.

Legal response Lively's team's response to the latest developments Lively's team responded to the recent developments. A representative for Lively told Page Six, "The Court dismissed the frivolous $400 million Baldoni-Wayfarer lawsuit in its entirety." They added, "Baldoni's lawyer said the judge's decision to dismiss their case was not a big deal...As per usual, that was not true. The Court's dismissal of Baldoni's sham lawsuit was a total victory after all." Despite the dismissal of his countersuit, Lively's original lawsuit against Baldoni remains active.