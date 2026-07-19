'Performance for ages': Kabir Khan hails Kartik's National Award win
What's the story
Filmmaker Kabir Khan has reacted to actor Kartik Aaryan winning the Best Actor award at the 72nd National Film Awards for his performance in Chandu Champion. The director said that the recognition was a proud moment for everyone associated with the film. He added that Aaryan's commitment and hard work made the honor even more special.
Director's perspective
'Take it as a win for all of us'
Khan told India Today, "I'm really happy for Kartik. I'm really proud of what he's done for Chandu Champion."
"And yes, of course, I take it as a win for all of us. It's a film that all of us worked really hard on, and Kartik underwent a complete transformation, physically and mentally."
"I'm so glad the hard work he put in has paid off because it's always great when an actor puts in that kind of effort."
Performance praise
'Performance for the ages'
Khan described Aaryan's portrayal as one of the finest performances he has witnessed.
He said, "I would have been very disappointed if it hadn't come to him because I genuinely believe and I don't say this because it's my film that it's a performance for the ages."
"What happens sometimes is that with mainstream actors, their stardom overshadows their acting ability. They're often slotted into a certain category."
Actor's dedication
On Aaryan's transformation
Khan also emphasized the physical and technical challenges Aaryan faced while preparing for the film.
"There was an extreme level of dedication and hard work. It wasn't just about the physical transformation, and it wasn't confined to one aspect."
The film follows the life of India's first Paralympics gold medalist, Murlikant Petkar.
Actor's training
Khan lists the challenges Aaryan overcame
Khan shared, "There were several different physical challenges, including playing an older man, learning a new dialect, and mastering skills that are clearly visible on screen."
"It's not easy to learn boxing and box the way he did. It took him one and a half years of training to fight against international-level boxers because those weren't actors, they were real boxers."
"Then there was learning how to swim without using his legs."
Celebration plans
Khan and Aaryan are working together again
Khan also revealed that he and Aaryan are currently working together again.
He confirmed that the award-winning achievement will be celebrated after they take a break from shooting.
"That goes without saying, we'll celebrate, 100%. Kartik and I are actually shooting our second film together right now, so we're still working together. But we'll definitely take some time off and celebrate."