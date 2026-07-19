'Performance for ages': Kabir Khan hails Kartik's National Award win

Khan told India Today, "I'm really happy for Kartik. I'm really proud of what he's done for Chandu Champion."

"And yes, of course, I take it as a win for all of us. It's a film that all of us worked really hard on, and Kartik underwent a complete transformation, physically and mentally."

"I'm so glad the hard work he put in has paid off because it's always great when an actor puts in that kind of effort."