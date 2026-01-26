Haven't dropped 'Kaithi 2,' will pick it soon: Lokesh Kanagaraj 

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj has put an end to speculation about the delay or cancellation of Kaithi 2. At a press conference in Chennai on Monday, he confirmed that the much-anticipated sequel is very much in his plans and will be his next project after AA23, starring Allu Arjun . He also denied rumors that a salary hike demand was the reason behind this delay.

Project postponement 'Kaithi 2' delayed due to scheduling conflicts, creative differences Kanagaraj revealed that Kaithi 2 was always on the cards but got delayed due to various factors. He mentioned a proposed project with Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth, which he eventually opted out of as it didn't match their current career trajectories. "Both actors were keen on exploring a lighter, more relaxed film after doing back-to-back action-heavy projects," Kanagaraj said. The film, Thalaivar 173, is now being directed by Cibi Chakaravarthi.

Director's dedication Kanagaraj's commitment to 'Kaithi 2' Kanagaraj also emphasized his commitment to Kaithi 2. He said he had spent nearly a month and a half working on the Haasan-Rajinikanth project, but it didn't happen due to creative differences, not financial demands. He added that he personally requested the producer of Kaithi 2 to hold the project temporarily as it was a rare opportunity for him to be part of such a collaboration after 46 years.

Professional responsibility 'AA23' took precedence due to long-standing commitment Kanagaraj explained why he is directing Arjun's film first. He said that when both Kaithi 2 and Thalaivar 173 didn't happen as expected, he decided to honor a long-standing commitment with Mythri Movie Makers. This decision led to his collaboration with Arjun. "AA23 taking priority was a matter of professional responsibility rather than strategic delay," he clarified.

