'We should've listened when...': Kamal Haasan supports protesting students
What's the story
Veteran actor-politician Kamal Haasan has voiced his support for the students protesting in Delhi-NCR against the NEET 2026 paper leak and the subsequent suicides of several youngsters. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), he reflected on the growing frustration among students and lamented that their grievances had not been addressed in time. He also slammed the education system for being "rotten."
Education system critique
'Nation has failed when its children are met with barricades'
Haasan wrote, "We should have listened when one child cried. Instead, we waited until far too many of our children died."
"A system where coaching replaces learning, anxiety replaces curiosity, and criminality replaces merit is rotten."
He also condemned the reported use of force against protesting students. "A nation has failed when its children are met with barricades and batons instead of answers," he wrote.
Solidarity expressed
Please end your fast: Haasan to Sonam Wangchuk
Haasan also expressed solidarity with the students protesting over alleged irregularities and demanding accountability.
He urged climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is currently on a hunger strike, to end his fast while acknowledging his moral leadership.
"@Wangchuk66, the nation will need your conscience for the journey ahead. Please end your fast," he appealed.
Encouragement
'To children of India...': Haasan's message
Haasan concluded his message by encouraging students across India, assuring them that their voices matter.
He said it was now time for society and the government to respond to their demands.
"To the children of India: You are the best of us. You have done your duty. It is now time for the country to do its duty by you," he wrote.
Celebrity backing
Other celebrities have also spoken up recently
Haasan's remarks add to a growing chorus of public figures expressing concern over the treatment of student protesters and the need for meaningful changes in the country's education system.
R Madhavan too broke his silence, penning a long note stating that he shared the concern and disappointment that students and parents are facing.
Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt have also spoken up.