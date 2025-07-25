Kamal Haasan takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP Entertainment Jul 25, 2025

Kamal Haasan, the well-known actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam leader, just took his oath in Tamil as he started his Rajya Sabha term.

Before stepping in, he shared that he'll "do my duty as an Indian," highlighting his commitment.

His entry was unopposed thanks to support from the DMK-led alliance.