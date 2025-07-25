Next Article
Kamal Haasan takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP
Kamal Haasan, the well-known actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam leader, just took his oath in Tamil as he started his Rajya Sabha term.
Before stepping in, he shared that he'll "do my duty as an Indian," highlighting his commitment.
His entry was unopposed thanks to support from the DMK-led alliance.
Haasan balancing politics and films
While kicking off this new political chapter, Haasan is still active in films.
His recent movie Thug Life got mixed reviews but found success on streaming platforms, and he's gearing up to start shooting KH 237 this August.