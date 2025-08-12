Next Article
'Kantara' prequel wraps filming after curse rumors
Kantara Chapter 1, the prequel to the 2021 blockbuster, has finished filming after nearly two years packed with challenges.
There were rumors about a curse on set, but producer Chaluve Gowda clarified that only a fire incident actually happened—no curse involved.
Tragic drowning incident, long days, rough weather
Filmed deep in Karnataka's forests, the crew faced rough weather and long days reaching remote locations. Sadly, a crew member drowned during a break in shooting.
The team even performed rituals for good luck before starting out. Despite it all, Gowda is upbeat about what they've created.
You can catch Kantara Chapter 1 in theaters on October 2, 2025.