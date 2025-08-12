LOADING...

'Kantara' prequel wraps filming after curse rumors

Kantara Chapter 1, the prequel to the 2021 blockbuster, has finished filming after nearly two years packed with challenges.
There were rumors about a curse on set, but producer Chaluve Gowda clarified that only a fire incident actually happened—no curse involved.

Tragic drowning incident, long days, rough weather

Filmed deep in Karnataka's forests, the crew faced rough weather and long days reaching remote locations. Sadly, a crew member drowned during a break in shooting.
The team even performed rituals for good luck before starting out. Despite it all, Gowda is upbeat about what they've created.
You can catch Kantara Chapter 1 in theaters on October 2, 2025.