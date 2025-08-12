Next Article
Telangana government forms committee to resolve film shoot deadlock
Film shoots across Telangana have hit pause due to a major deadlock between producers and film workers.
To get things moving again, the state government has set up a special committee.
Cinematography Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy is calling for everyone—producers and workers alike—to work together and find real solutions.
Minister Komatireddy promises better infrastructure for workers
The government says it's serious about keeping Hyderabad a top spot for filmmaking.
Minister Komatireddy, echoing Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's vision, wants better infrastructure for film workers and plans to use Telangana's cool locations to create more local jobs.
Film Development Corporation chairman Dil Raju also stressed that unity in the industry is key if they want lasting change and fewer strikes.