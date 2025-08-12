Telangana government forms committee to resolve film shoot deadlock

Minister Komatireddy promises better infrastructure for workers

The government says it's serious about keeping Hyderabad a top spot for filmmaking.

Minister Komatireddy, echoing Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's vision, wants better infrastructure for film workers and plans to use Telangana's cool locations to create more local jobs.

Film Development Corporation chairman Dil Raju also stressed that unity in the industry is key if they want lasting change and fewer strikes.