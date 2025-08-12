Next Article
Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel considers leaving US
Jimmy Kimmel is now among the Hollywood stars thinking about leaving the US, frustrated with the country's political climate under Donald Trump.
Known for calling out Trump on his show, Kimmel's possible move is a reasonable assumption for fans who follow his outspoken takes.
Other celebrities who have considered moving abroad
He's not alone—Ellen DeGeneres and Richard Gere have also talked about relocating for similar reasons.
This growing trend highlights how some celebrities are rethinking their place in America's current political scene and what it means to use their platforms during tense times.