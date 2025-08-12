'Monica' actress Bellucci loves Pooja Hegde's dance: Here's how Entertainment Aug 12, 2025

Pooja Hegde just got a major nod from Hollywood icon Monica Bellucci, who said she was "loving" Hegde's dance in the song "Monica" from Coolie.

The track, which has gone viral and is a tribute to Bellucci herself, features both Hegde and Soubin Shahir.