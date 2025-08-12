Next Article
'Monica' actress Bellucci loves Pooja Hegde's dance: Here's how
Pooja Hegde just got a major nod from Hollywood icon Monica Bellucci, who said she was "loving" Hegde's dance in the song "Monica" from Coolie.
The track, which has gone viral and is a tribute to Bellucci herself, features both Hegde and Soubin Shahir.
Hegde thanks fans, reveals why 'Monica' is special
Hegde called Bellucci's praise her "biggest compliment ever" and thanked Tamil fans for helping the song blow up online.
She also shared that director Lokesh Kanagaraj saw the song as a big draw for Coolie, making this tribute both a smart move and a special artistic moment for everyone involved.