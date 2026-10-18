Kapoor rules out children on 'The Great Indian Kapil Show'
Entertainment
Kareena Kapoor Khan just made it clear: no more children for her and Saif Ali Khan.
On The Great Indian Kapil Show, host Kapil Sharma teased Saif about his "Sir, it's a blessing that you have a child every decade."
Kareena joined the teasing and continued the joke, saying, "Yes, we are, but not with me."
Khan father of 4 children
Kareena and Saif have two sons together, Taimur and Jehangir.
Saif also has Sara and Ibrahim from his previous marriage to Amrita Singh.