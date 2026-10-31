Kapoor's 'Ramayana' draws ₹40cr+ advance bookings, US previews top $1 million

Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana is already making waves before its release, pulling in over ₹40 crore in global advance bookings.

The film premieres November 5, 2026, and its Los Angeles debut helped push US preview sales past $1 million.

In India, despite some early distribution drama, fans grabbed more than 3 lakh tickets and contributed ₹16.5 crore to the tally.