Kapoor's 'Ramayana' draws ₹40cr+ advance bookings, US previews top $1 million
Entertainment
Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana is already making waves before its release, pulling in over ₹40 crore in global advance bookings.
The film premieres November 5, 2026, and its Los Angeles debut helped push US preview sales past $1 million.
In India, despite some early distribution drama, fans grabbed more than 3 lakh tickets and contributed ₹16.5 crore to the tally.
'Ramayana' cleared, nearly 2,500 India screens
After sorting out a revenue-sharing dispute, Ramayana will now play in nearly 2,500 screens across India, so finding a show should be much easier.
The Kannada version is already popular (making up 13% of domestic sales), with Telugu and Tamil bookings picking up too.
North America gets paid previews on November 4, just ahead of the worldwide launch.